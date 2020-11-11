 Skip to main content
Florence Police search for woman reported missing
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a woman reported missing.

Shelby Justina Miller was reported missing by her boyfriend. She was last seen Nov. 6 in the 400 block of South Church Street, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Miller is 34 years old, approximately 5’ 2” and 135 pounds, according to the release.

She was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit with burgundy and light blue stripes on the sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Scott of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

