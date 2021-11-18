 Skip to main content
Florence Police searching for endangered teen
Florence Police searching for endangered teen

Jai'Maya Alajah Taylor

Jai'Maya Alajah Taylor

 Florence Police Department Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing teen who is considered to be endangered.

Jai'Maya Alajah Taylor, 16, was last seen in the 1100 block of June Lane Oct. 10, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

"Investigators have received information that indicates Ms. Taylor may be in danger," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the investigation.

She is 5’07”, 120 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue nightgown.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s location is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.

