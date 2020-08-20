Florence Police searching for missing Lamar man

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators continue to actively search for a missing Lamar man last seen in Florence.
Tracy Herion, 47, 6'2" tall and 197 pounds, has been missing since early February, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
He was last seen at the Colonial Inn in Florence had has some medical concerns, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.