 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence Police searching for missing Lamar man
0 comments
top story

Florence Police searching for missing Lamar man

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators continue to actively search for a missing Lamar man last seen in Florence.

Tracy Herion, 47, 6'2" tall and 197 pounds, has been missing since early February, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

He was last seen at the Colonial Inn in Florence had has some medical concerns, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Tracy Herion

Tracy Herion
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Darlington man charged with failing to pay taxes
Local News

Darlington man charged with failing to pay taxes

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington subcontractor has been arrested for failing to pay more than $37,000 in taxes.

South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested Joseph Nuel Atkinson Jr., 56, of Darlington, Thursday and charged him with five counts of failing to collect, account for, or pay withholding tax from tax years 2014 to 2018. 

+2
Two file to challenge John Galloway for Florence One board seat
Local News

Two file to challenge John Galloway for Florence One board seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — Another Florence One Schools trustee will face a challenge to keep his seat on the school board. Tyrone Rainey and Dr. Landon Reynolds filed to run against incumbent John Galloway in the non-partisan election to represent 2 on the board before filing in the race closed at noon on Friday. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert