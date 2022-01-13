 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence police searching for missing teen
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are searching for a missing teen who was last seen Wednesday.

Ariel Tanise Kelly was last seen taking out the trash at her residence in the 1800 block of Sloan Lane, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

She is 16 years old, 5’04”, 130 pounds, brown eyes, and braided black hair with white beads, according to the release. She was last seen dressed in all black.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.

Ariel Tanise Kelly

 FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT PHOTO
