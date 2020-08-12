You have permission to edit this article.
Florence Police searching for missing woman
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a Florence woman missing for two days.

Mercedes Bailey, 18, was last seen 8:30 a.m. Monday on Royal Street, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

She is about 5'5" tall, weighs 135 pounds and has either red or pinkish hair. She was last seen wearing a grey tank top and colorful leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Mercedes Bailey

 Florence Police Department Photo
