Florence Police searching for missing woman

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a Florence woman missing for two days.
Mercedes Bailey, 18, was last seen 8:30 a.m. Monday on Royal Street, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
She is about 5'5" tall, weighs 135 pounds and has either red or pinkish hair. She was last seen wearing a grey tank top and colorful leggings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.