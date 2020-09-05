 Skip to main content
Florence police searching for two men wanted in armed robbery
Florence police searching for two men wanted in armed robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. —Florence police are asking the public for assistance to find a man wanted in connection with the Sept. 2 armed robbery of the Walgreen's at the intersection of Cherokee Road and Irby Street.

Sha’tek Shaquille James is wanted on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy. He and  and a second, unidentified man, are charged with going behind the counter, showing a gun and demanding cash from the register, according to the Florence Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the location Sha’tek Shaquille James is asked to contact Lance Cpl. J. Chatlosh, with the Florence Police Department, at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.

Sha’tek Shaquille James

