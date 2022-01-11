Florence Police seek assistance to identify people

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify people and the owner of a car in connection with the writing of a fraudulent check.

The incident happened Oct. 27 at the Freedom Boulevard Lowe's in Florence, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

One person used a fraudulent check to obtain merchandise and left the scene in a white sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Sieban of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.