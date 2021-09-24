 Skip to main content
Florence police seek help to find missing autistic man
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing man.

Brandon Scott Cameron, 36, has autism with a history of seizures. He was last seen leaving a waiting room at McLeod Regional Medical Center on Cheves Street at 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to the police.

Cameron is 5 feet 6 and weighs 160 pounds, with red hair and a light beard. He was last seen wearing cowboy/ western style clothing and a white cowboy hat.

Anyone with information on Cameron’s location is asked to contact Cpl. Sieban of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.

Brandon Cameron

Brandon Scott Cameron

