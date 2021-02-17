Florence Police seek help to find missing man

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a man reported missing by his family.
Bobby O Rogers from Hartsville Tuesday was taken to a medical appointment at McLeod Medical Plaza on Cheves Street by a medical transport company. He has not been seen by his family since, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
Rogers, 41, is approximately 5’ 8” and 209 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue or black coat and khaki pants. He cannot speak and has other medical issues that limits his mobility.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.