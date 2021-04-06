 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence Police seek help to find missing teen
0 comments

Florence Police seek help to find missing teen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing teen.

Tyae Zaiveon Demetre Mcwhite, 17, was last ween in the 300 block of Ervin Street March 30, according to a release from the agency.

McWhite is approximately 5’8” and 170 pounds and was last seen wearing dark pants and light blue South Florence hooded sweatshirt.

McWhite does have asthma and a heart condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

IMF upgrades 2021 global growth forecast to 6%

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Search by Florence police yields cocaine, crack, marijuana, stolen gun
Local News

Search by Florence police yields cocaine, crack, marijuana, stolen gun

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence man is behind bars following the execution of a search warrant. The Florence Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that a search of a residence in the 900 block West Sumter Street yielded approximately 63 grams of cocaine base –commonly referred to as crack cocaine–, approximately 15 grams of cocaine, 103 grams of marijuana, and 2 handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.

McLeod, Darlington Raceway deliver second doses
Local News

McLeod, Darlington Raceway deliver second doses

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The chicane drivers had to handle at Darlington Raceway was different Thursday but community support was there in force and the end result was the same -- a short shot down pit row, a sharp left turn into the Cup Garage and a second COVID-19 vaccine.

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway
Local News

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway

DARLINGTON, S.C. –  A major road connecting Florence and Darlington may soon be renamed the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas and Rep. Robert Williams are sponsoring a resolution to request the state department of transportation name the portion of Hoffmeyer Road between between the Florence and Darlington County line and west of the Timmonsville Highway (SC Route 340) the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert