Florence Police seek help to ID drive-thru theft suspect
Florence Police seek help to ID drive-thru theft suspect

Please Identify

Florence Police are looking for the public's assistance to identify someone who helped themselves to the cash drawer at a restaurant drive thru.

 FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are looking for the public's assistance to identify someone who helped themselves to the cash drawer at a restaurant drive thru.

The incident happened Friday at the Celebration Boulevard McDonald's when the person climbed from the car and into the window and then left in a white SUV, according to a release from the agency.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Scott of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench
Local News

Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The second time seeking a judicial seat was the charm for Florence County Council Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV. Jerry Vinson Jr., a judge in the 12th Judicial Circuit Family Court which includes Florence and Marion Counties, was elected to a seat on the court of appeals over DeAndrea G. Benjamin in another vote held Wednesday afternoon. 

