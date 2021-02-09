Florence Police seek help to ID drive-thru theft suspect

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are looking for the public's assistance to identify someone who helped themselves to the cash drawer at a restaurant drive thru.

The incident happened Friday at the Celebration Boulevard McDonald's when the person climbed from the car and into the window and then left in a white SUV, according to a release from the agency.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Scott of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.