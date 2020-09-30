 Skip to main content
Florence Police seek help to identify person to question in city dollar store robberies
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person wanted for questioning in the robbery of a Florence dollar store.

On Tuesday a person took items from the Family Dollar at 2838 W. Palmetto Store to the cash register and then jumped the counter once the transaction started, according to the Florence Police Department.

"The suspect reportedly assaulted the cashier and took money from the cash drawer, before fleeing the scene. There were no injuries reported from this incident," according to the police. The person is also suspected of being involved in the same-style robbery Sunday at the Dollar General at 370 N. Cashua Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Scott of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

Please Identify

Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person wanted for questioning in the robbery of a Florence dollar store.

 Florence Police Department Photo
