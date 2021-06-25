Florence Police seek help to identify three sought for questioning in home burglary

STAFF REPORTS
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Instigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify three people wanted for questioning in connection with a Florence burglary.
The June 24 burglary happened in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue when the people in the videos broke into the residence while the occupants slept, took three vehicles and "other items" from the home, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
The three vehicles have since been recovered.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Jcantey@cityofflorence.com.
