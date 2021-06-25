 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence Police seek help to identify three sought for questioning in home burglary
0 Comments
top story

Florence Police seek help to identify three sought for questioning in home burglary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Please Identify

Instigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify three people wanted for questioning in connection with a Florence burglary.

 Florence Police Department

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Instigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify three people wanted for questioning in connection with a Florence burglary.

The June 24 burglary happened in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue when the people in the videos broke into the residence while the occupants slept, took three vehicles and "other items" from the home, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Instigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify three people wanted for questioning in connection with a Florence burglary.

The three vehicles have since been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools
Local News

Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence One high schools will have at least one new assistant principal next year. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees approved administratively recommended new hires during its June 17 board meeting. “We are happy to have all of these administrators coming on board,” said Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley. “Administrators play a vital role in our school community and we look forward to the fresh ideas they will bring to their schools and the district.”

Richard O'Malley receives 'extremely effective' evaluation, $15,000 bonus
Local News

Richard O'Malley receives 'extremely effective' evaluation, $15,000 bonus

FLORENCE, S.C. – The leadership of Florence One Schools will mostly remain the same. The school district's board of trustees voted unanimously last Thursday evening upon the motion of Chairman Porter Stewart to give Dr. Richard O'Malley an "extremely effective" evaluation for recently ended school year. Stewart's motion also included at one-time bonus of $15,000 and amends to O'Malley's contract to extend it until June 30, 2024 and beginning next month to have the district make O'Malley's retirement contribution to the state retirement program. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert