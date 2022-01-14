Florence police seek help to locate two men

FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to help them locate two men wanted on arrest warrants.

Nijah Dayshawn Malik Fortune and Qiabeon Rynal James have outstanding warrants for bank fraud and Conspiracy regarding multiple incidents between July and August at banks in the Florence area, according to the Florence Police Department.

"Investigators allege that Mr. Fortune and Mr. James are the two main suspects in a bank fraud and conspiracy ring, in which the subjects deposit counterfeit checks into various bank accounts and withdraw funds from other locations," according to the police.

Contact Cpl. Sieban of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com with information on Fortune's or James’ location.