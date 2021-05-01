Florence Police seek help to locate wanted man

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to locate a wanted man.

Kendall Lavern Johnson is wanted for assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with a March 2020 incident.

Johnson is a black male, who is 5’ 2”, weighs approximately 120 lbs and and investigators say he is in the Florence area.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s location is asked to contact Lt. Spears of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or kspears@cityofflorence.com.