Florence police seek information about attempted ATM theft
Florence police seek information about attempted ATM theft

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Police Department is seeking information about an attempted ATM theft that occurred Monday morning.

The police released a photo of a subject wanted for questioning regarding the attempted theft of an ATM from Woody Jones Boulevard. The subject also is alleged to have been driving a white pickup with a small light bar on the top of the cab, a logo or graphic on the driver’s side door and a broken back left taillight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

