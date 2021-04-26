Florence police seek information about attempted ATM theft

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Police Department is seeking information about an attempted ATM theft that occurred Monday morning.
The police released a photo of a subject wanted for questioning regarding the attempted theft of an ATM from Woody Jones Boulevard. The subject also is alleged to have been driving a white pickup with a small light bar on the top of the cab, a logo or graphic on the driver’s side door and a broken back left taillight.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.