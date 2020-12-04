Florence Police seek information on Noble Street shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's help with a Thursday night shooting on Noble Street near Jarrott Street.
Florence Police responded to a shots fired call in the neighborhood of Gaillard Street at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. A short time later another call was received about shooting victims who were taken to a Florence area hospital.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Shelley at 843-665-3191 or ashelley@cityofflorence.com
