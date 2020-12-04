 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence Police seek information on Noble Street shooting
0 comments

Florence Police seek information on Noble Street shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's help with a Thursday night shooting on Noble Street near Jarrott Street.

Florence Police responded to a shots fired call in the neighborhood of Gaillard Street at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. A short time later another call was received about shooting victims who were taken to a Florence area hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Shelley at 843-665-3191 or ashelley@cityofflorence.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Two Florentines among 26 charged in local, state and federal drug investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A joint team of more than 85 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers arrested 18 individuals who have been charged in federal court for their roles in an interstate drug trafficking organization that operated out of Myrtle Beach, Conway, and Florence, South Carolina, United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert