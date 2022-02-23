 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Police seek man for whom they have warrants
Tyheim Nicholas Shackue Brown

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are looking for a person for whom they have warrants.

Tyheim Nicholas Shackue Brown has outstanding warrants for pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful communication, and harassment, 2nd degree, according to a release from the agency.

"These charges stem from an incident on Feb. 9 at 3041 West Radio Drive, Kohls," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release. "During the incident, Mr. Brown allegedly became disorderly with staff members about being denied a job, then left the location and started calling the store and threatening employees. Mr. Brown reportedly returned to the store’s parking lot and held an object believed to be a firearm out the window."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Sieban of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Tsieban@cityofflorence.com.

