Florence Police seek missing man

STAFF REPORTS
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a Florence man last seen Oct. 15.
Kevin Earl Banks, 33, was last seen in the 2300 block of West Palmetto Street.
Banks is 5’09,” 152 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.
Anyone with information on Mr. Banks’ location is asked to contact Cpl. Sieban of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.
