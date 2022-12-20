 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Police seek missing woman who may be in danger

Kayla Brazell

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing Florence woman last seen Dec. 14.

Kayla Brazell was reported missing by family members and has medical issues which may place her in danger, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Brazell is a 37-year-old white female who stands 5' 01” and weighs approximately 205 pounds, according to a release from the agency. She was last seen near MUSC Health Florence on Dec. 14.

Please contact Cpl. T. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com with information regarding Brazell.

