 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence Police seek person to talk with about Jan. 2 slaying
0 Comments
top story

Florence Police seek person to talk with about Jan. 2 slaying

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Le'Andre Richardson

Le'Andre Richardson

 Florence Police Department Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a person with whom they want to speak in connection with a Jan. 2 homicide.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Le'Andre Richardson is a person of interest in the death of Joshua Dequan Brogsia, who was found dead inside a residence in the 1500 block of Waverly Avenue, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Richardson is known to drive a White Dodge Charger with South Carolina tag 2269QB.

If you have any information regarding this individual, please contact Sgt. J. Cantey at jcantey@cityofflorence.com or at 843-665-3191.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. touts diplomacy with Russia but prepared for 'aggression,' says Blinken

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert