Florence Police seek person to talk with about Jan. 2 slaying

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a person with whom they want to speak in connection with a Jan. 2 homicide.

Le'Andre Richardson is a person of interest in the death of Joshua Dequan Brogsia, who was found dead inside a residence in the 1500 block of Waverly Avenue, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Richardson is known to drive a White Dodge Charger with South Carolina tag 2269QB.

If you have any information regarding this individual, please contact Sgt. J. Cantey at jcantey@cityofflorence.com or at 843-665-3191.