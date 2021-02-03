 Skip to main content
Florence police seek public's assistance to find murder suspect
Antwan Khyre Javera Antwan Khyre Javera Holmes

Antwan Khyre Javera Holmes

 FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to find a man wanted for murder.

Antwan Khyre Javera Holmes is wanted on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the Jan. 16 shooting death of Tharon Orlando Jackson II in the 700 block of Carver Street.

Holmes, a Darlington resident, is 20, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds.

Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Jcantey@cityofflorence.com, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

