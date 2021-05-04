 Skip to main content
Florence Police seek public's help to find missing man
Florence Police seek public's help to find missing man

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a man reported missing Tuesday.

Mark Joseph Downard was last seen Saturday in the 800 block of Pamplico Highway but could also be in the Johnsonville area, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Downard has a medical condition that puts him at risk.

Downard is a white male, 5’ 7” and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Sieban at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.

Mark Joseph Downard.jpg

Mark Joseph Downard
