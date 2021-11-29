 Skip to main content
Florence Police seek public's help to find missing man
Florence Police seek public's help to find missing man

Winfred James McKnight

Winfred James McKnight

 Florence Police Department Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a man last seen by family members on Sept. 23.

"Winfred James McKnight, who was reported missing by an out of state family member, was last seen in the 1400 block of E. Day Street," according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

McKnight is a 59-year-old black male, six-feet tall, 140 pounds with grey/black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on McKnight’s location is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

