Florence Police seek public's help to find missing man
Florence Police seek public's help to find missing man

Michael Scott Johnson

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a woman who has not been seen since Oct. 1.

Michael Scott Johnson, who was reported missing by a family. He was last seen in the 800 block of Pamplico Hwy after being released from the hospital.

Johnson is a 57-year-old white male, 5’10”, 120 pounds, grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Mr. Johnson’s location is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com.

