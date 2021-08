FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a pickup truck and UTV that were reported stolen from a Florence motel Aug. 1.

The Ford F-350 pickup, trailer and CanAm were reported stolen from Staybridge Suites at the Interstates 20/95 interchange, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.