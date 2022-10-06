Florence police seek public's help to locate hit-and-run suspect

FLORENCE — Florence police investigators have obtained arrest warrants in the Sept. 17 hit-and-run death of Kentrey Levar White-Long and want the public’s help to find the suspect.

“Investigators have obtained arrest warrants against Devin Rashad Burgess for hit and run resulting in death, failure to render aid, and driving under suspension for DUI 1st offense,” Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a Thursday afternoon media advisory.

“These charges are in addition to the outstanding warrants criminal conspiracy, accessory after the fact to a Class B Felony, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and felon in possession of ammunition on file for Mr. Burgess,” Brandt wrote.

Just before 3 a.m. Sept. 17, Florence police responded to a single-car rollover collision on Church Street, near June Lane.

Officers learned that White-Long, the driver of that vehicle, was standing in the roadway after the initial collision and was struck by the suspect’s vehicle. Officers went to Ingram Street and Lawson Street and found his body on the road where it had dislodged from the vehicle.

“Investigators allege that Quandelin Washington, Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington, and Devin Rashad Burgess conspired to mislead investigators by Zae’Kwon Washington falsely taking responsibility for the collision and receiving money in return,” Brandt wrote.

“Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was charged with hit and run involving death, but that charge has been dismissed due to the new information and evidence collected during the investigation. Mr. Washington has been charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact to a Class B Felony for his alleged role in this incident.”

Quandelin Washington was released from custody Sept. 28 on a $100,000 surety bond. Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was released from custody Sept. 30 on a $5,000 surety bond.

Florence police are asking fore the public’s help to locate Devin Rashad Burgess.

Contact Sgt. B. Hart of the Florence Police Department with any information regarding Burgess’ whereabouts at 843-665-3191 or bhart@cityofflorence.com.