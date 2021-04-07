Florence Police seek public's help to locate man with warrants

STAFF REPORTS
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a man who has an outstanding warrant for grand larceny and another for driving under suspension.
Jonathan Kam Harrell is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes who stands 6'1" and weighs about 120 pounds, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
Anyone with information on Harrell’s location is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com.
