Florence Police seek public's help to locate man with warrants
Florence Police seek public's help to locate man with warrants

Jonathan Kam Harrell

Jonathan Kam Harrell

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a man who has an outstanding warrant for grand larceny and another for driving under suspension.

Jonathan Kam Harrell is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes who stands 6'1" and weighs about 120 pounds, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Anyone with information on Harrell’s location is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com.

