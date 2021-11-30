Florence police seek suspect in ATM theft

FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a man wanted in connection to the theft of an ATM.

Eric Shyqwez Eaddy has outstanding warrants for his arrest in connection with the theft of the ATM from Pee Dee Federal Credit Union at 305 W. Pine St. in Florence. He is also alleged to have used a stolen vehicle in the incident.

Anyone with information on Eaddy’s location is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Therman@cityofflorence.com.