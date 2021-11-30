 Skip to main content
Florence police seek suspect in collision scams
Florence police seek suspect in collision scams

Cornelius Travis Jones

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are looking for a suspect with outstanding arrest warrants connected to three "collision scam" incidents that took place Nov. 9 and then another on Nov. 29.

The incidents happened near David H. McLeod Boulevard and Palmetto Street, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

"During these incidents, Mr.(Cornelius Travis) Jones (of Lake City) allegedly scratched the side of the elderly victims' cars as they parked and claimed that they hit his vehicle. He reportedly then extorted money from the victims," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release.

Anyone with information on Jones’ location is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

