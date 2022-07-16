Florence police seek suspect in Commander Street slaying

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a man wanted for murder.
Christopher Allen Washington has outstanding warrants for murder, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and three counts of pointing or presenting a firearm.
"These charges stem from the fatal shooting of DeQuin Garland Ellerbe on July 10 in the 800 block of Commander Street and an assault incident on Boyd Street prior to the murder.," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the warrants.
Anyone with information on Washington's location is asked to contact LCpl J. Chatlosh at
843-665-3191 or Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.