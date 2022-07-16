 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence police seek suspect in Commander Street slaying

  • 0
Christopher Allen Washington

Christopher Allen Washington

 FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a man wanted for murder.

Christopher Allen Washington has outstanding warrants for murder, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and three counts of pointing or presenting a firearm.

"These charges stem from the fatal shooting of DeQuin Garland Ellerbe on July 10 in the 800 block of Commander Street and an assault incident on Boyd Street prior to the murder.," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the warrants.

Anyone with information on Washington's location is asked to contact LCpl J. Chatlosh at

843-665-3191 or Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boy it’s hot out, but now is time to plant fall vegetables

Boy it’s hot out, but now is time to plant fall vegetables

Is it hot enough for you? If not, don’t worry; it most likely will get hotter. The great Pee Dee Horticulturist Tony Melton used to say, “we have ten months of beautiful weather in the Pee Dee, and with a little preparation, we and the plants can survive the hot summer.”

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert