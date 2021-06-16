 Skip to main content
Florence Police seek suspect in Friday night shooting
Florence Police seek suspect in Friday night shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police investigators are asking for the public's assistance to find a man wanted in connection with a shooting at a Florence convenience store.

Florence Police at 10:44 p.m. responded to a reported shooting at Cruizers at 1524 West Palmetto Street and, upon arrival, found a shooting victim, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Investigators determined that the victim was shot following an argument with a person in a vehicle and that the suspect had fled the area.

The victim was transported to a Florence area hospital by medics with Florence County EMS.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Traquan Tyreek Dillon for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incident or Dillon's whereabouts is asked to contact Cpl. Herman at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com.

