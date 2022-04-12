Florence Police seek suspect in Marion Street shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with an Monday morning shooting on Marion Street.

Florence Police responded at 5:55 a.m. Monday to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Marion Street and arrived to find evidence of a shooting, but no victim.

At 6:34 a.m. officers responded to a gunshot victim at a residence in the 600 block of Carver street. The victim was transported by medics with Florence County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries that were suffered in the earlier incident on Marion Street, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

"Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of David Lee Simpson for attempted murder, discharge of a firearm in the city, discharge of a firearm into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release.

Anyone with information on the location of Simpson is asked to contact Cpl. T. Scott with the department at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.