Florence Police seek teen missing four days

Akira Sarah Renee McLeod Crews

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing teen.

Akira Sarah Renee McLeod Crews, who was reported missing by family members, was last seen in her residence in the 200 block of Marion April 9 -- four days ago.

Crews is a 16-year-old black female, 5’05”, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was likely wearing gray pants, a dark blue hoodie and carried a black Nike book bag with a Wilson High School logo on it, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Anyone with information on Crews’ location is asked to contact Cpl. Scott of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

