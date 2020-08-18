Florence Police seek to ID man connected with fatal hit-and-run

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a man involved in a fatal hit-and-run.
The man was involved in a fatal crash near the intersection of Chase and Evans streets, Lt. Robert Drulis wrote in a release on the crash.
The passenger in the vehicle eventually died from injuries they suffered in the crash, according to the release.
Anyone with information on the man is asked to call the Florence Police Department Traffic Unit; 843-665-3191.
