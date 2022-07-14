Florence police seek to meet community members at Saturday Levy Park gathering

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Police are looking forward to getting to know some of their neighbors better at Saturday's Unity with the Community event at Levy Park.

"The Unity with the Community event is our initiative to engage the community, to bolster the relationships we have with members of our community and offer them an opportunity to engage with us outside a law enforcement action," Capt. Mike Brandt said. The gathering will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

One of the goals of such outings is to "develop richer bonds so we can be more effective at our efforts to make our community safe," Brandt said.

While the police department is charged with enforcing laws, community members more often than not are the departments' eyes and ears in that they see and hear things they can pass along to law enforcement.

"It takes the a number of positive encounters to build up that relationship, trust and interactions to where folks are more likely to come forward," Brandt said. "That's what we want people to understand is we do see them as partners in our endeavor to make our community safe."

When the community feels secure enough to report "bad behavior" and not fear possible reprisals "is where we'll see the impact," Brandt said.

"They'll start reporting more and then those doing the malicious deeds will be less likely to do them in neighborhoods where we have a good relationship with the community," Brandt said.

"The communities that have well-established relationships with us, more gets done its because that relationship is there. They're invested in their community and their relationship with the police department as a partner," Brandt said.

"We desire to have that depth of relationship with every neighborhood in the city," he said.

Saturday's event will feature talking and mingling with the department's command staff and patrol offices, crime prevention tips and outreach program details.

Florence community-based businesses and organization that will be on site will include Sav-a-lot, McDonald's, Mike Reichenbach, The Blood Connection, McLeod Safe Kids, SC Works, Florence County Central Communications, the US Army, Red Bull and Florence Housing Authority.

Brandt said there will job opportunities available at the gathering.