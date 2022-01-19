 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Police seek two suspects in defrauding of Lowe's
Florence Police seek two suspects in defrauding of Lowe's

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are searching for two people they have issued warrants for in connection with an incident at the Lowe's on Freedom Boulevard.

Donna Chavis Nutter and Jeremy Wayne Britt are sought by investigators, wanted for forgery, obtaining goods under false pretenses, identity fraud and conspiracy, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

"These charges stem from a forgery at 1701 Freedom Boulevard, Lowe’s, on (Oct. 27). During that incident, Ms. Nutter allegedly used a fraudulent check to obtain merchandise, and then Mr. Britt and an unidentified suspect reportedly exchanged the items for a store credit," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the arrest warrants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Sieban of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.

