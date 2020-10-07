Florence Police seek woman missing since Oct. 1

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a resident who has not been seen by her family since Oct. 1.

Shamira Rochelle Brown was reported missing by family members. Her last known location was in the 500 block of Third Loop Road, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Brown is 26 years old, approximately 5’06” and 200 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.