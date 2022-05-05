Florence police serve search warrant, find drugs, guns and money

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police seized cash, drugs and guns — two of which were reported stolen — in a search Wednesday.

Officers assigned to the Florence Police Department's special investigation's unit, with backup from the department's emergency response team, served a search warrant at 515 W. Marion St.

"During a search of the location, agents seized 504 grams of suspected methamphetamine pills, 98 grams of suspected marijuana, five handguns and $936.00 in U.S. currency. Two of the handguns were listed as stolen," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a media advisory.

Tyquan Jamar Johnson and Harvey James Allen IV were arrested at the scene.

Johnson, 37, of 815 W. Darlington St., Apt. D, Florence, who was out on bond on a murder charge, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, 400 or more grams, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon in furtherance of a violent crime, according to the police.

Allen, 33, of 810 King Avenue, Apt. B, Florence, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Johnson is being held without bond on the methamphetamine charge, with bond set at $65,000 on the other charges, according to the Florence County Detention Center's website.

Allen's bond was set at $1,000.

Johnson was out on bond awaiting trial in the shooting death of Christopher Scott in 2017. At the time Johnson lived at 815 W. Darlington St. The shooting happened at 813 W. Marion St.