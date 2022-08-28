Florence Police, sheriff's deputies respond to Sedgefield shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police have warned residents around Sedgefield Apartments at the intersection of Valparaiso Drive and Second Loop Road to remain in their apartments.

Florence Police and Florence County Sheriff's deputies are on scene at the apartment complex working an active situation, said Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt.

Both agencies have a heavy presence at the complex as does Florence Fire Department.

Florence Police responded to the apartments to a reported shooting, Brandt said.

The sheriff's office has its MRAP on scene.

Brandt said the agency would release more information as it is able to.