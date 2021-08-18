Florence Police take barricaded suspect into custody

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A barricaded suspect situation in Florence Wednesday morning ended with only minor injuries and a suspect in custody.

Florence Police responded at about 8:45 a.m. to the Bonnie Doon condos in the 1100 block of Third Loop to a report of a fight in progress.

"Once on scene, officers learned that the victim and suspect had a verbal altercation and the suspect then hit the victim," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the incident.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The victim sustained minor injuries. The suspect barricaded himself inside his home and refused to come out for a law enforcement officers. Third Loop Road was blocked from East Sandhurst Drive to Dell Joe Circle out of an abundance of caution for public safety," according to the release

The agency's crisis negotiation team and emergency response team responded to the scene and negotiations broke down after about 70 minutes of negotiations.

"Officers obtained a warrant, forced entry into the residence, and took custody of the suspect," Brandt wrote in the release. "The suspect sustained a minor injury to the arm and was treated at the scene by EMS."

The suspect was taken to a Florence area hospital for evaluation and could ultimately face charges.

Third Loop Road was reopened about 11 a.m.