Florence police to enforce complaint-driven mask mandate

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence’s reimplemented masking ordinance will be complaint driven and enforced by the city’s police department.
If someone is found to be in violation of the city’s new mask mandate, the police officer can issue the person a civil summons and the person can be fined $25 for the violation. If a business’s employees that interact with the public are found in violation of the ordinance, the city can fine the business $100 per day for the violation.
Enforcement of the masking ordinance is complaint driven. People who observe someone violating the ordinance can contact the city’s police department at 843-665-3191.
The city’s reimplementation of the mandate comes as Florence County and the state have seen a rise in the number of positive tests as the omicron variant makes its way around the world.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports that there have been over 1.1 million positive tests for COVID-19 since March 19, 2020.
It is not clear from the data how many people these positive tests include.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control does not provide COVID-19 data for cities. It does, however, provide the information for the state as a whole, counties, and by ZIP codes.
Since March 19, 2020, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports 31,794 positive tests for the virus in Florence County.
It is not clear how many people the 31,794 positive cases represent.
The latest data available on fully vaccinated versus not fully vaccinated was compiled between Nov. 16 and Dec. 15 prior to the rise of the omicron variant.
Nonetheless, the department’s data indicates that 71% of the cases it was able to determine vaccination status involved a not fully vaccinated person, 64% of the hospitalizations involved a not fully vaccinated person and 74% of the deaths did not involve a fully vaccinated person.
The number of positive cases include 2,570 people in the last two weeks. The number of positive cases reported include 235 on Jan. 1 (21 probable cases), 126 on Jan. 2 (38 probable), 115 on Jan. 3 (109 probable), 261 on Jan. 4 (113 probable), 201 on Jan. 5 (171 probable), 247 on Jan. 6 (105 probable), 376 cases on Jan. 7 (112 probable), 306 on Jan. 8 (49 probable) and 153 on Jan. 9 (30 probable).
Once again, it is not clear how many people these positive tests represent. It is also unclear when the tests were taken and whether the people taking the tests displayed symptoms of the virus or not. It is further unclear how and when the department deals with the probable cases and inserts the confirmed positives into the data.
The department reports that there have been 33,635 hospitalizations of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Carolina.
It is not clear how many people these hospitalizations represent.
The department does not differentiate between hospitalizations because of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in which person is admitted for a reason separate from COVID-19 but then tests positive for COVID-19.
In Florence County, there have been 1,528 hospitalizations since March 19, 2020.
It is also not clear how the department classifies hospitalizations when a resident of one county is admitted to a hospital in another county.
The data indicates that the rate of hospital bed occupancy in the Pee Dee is 86% compared to 89% at this time last year.
The numbers provided by the department suggest the majority of beds occupied are not occupied by a COVID-19 patient regardless of whether the person has been admitted for the virus or another reason.
In specific, the department reports as of Tuesday that 16.72% of the 11,473 inpatient hospital beds in the state are occupied by a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.