Florence police to enforce complaint-driven mask mandate

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence’s reimplemented masking ordinance will be complaint driven and enforced by the city’s police department.

If someone is found to be in violation of the city’s new mask mandate, the police officer can issue the person a civil summons and the person can be fined $25 for the violation. If a business’s employees that interact with the public are found in violation of the ordinance, the city can fine the business $100 per day for the violation.

Enforcement of the masking ordinance is complaint driven. People who observe someone violating the ordinance can contact the city’s police department at 843-665-3191.

The city’s reimplementation of the mandate comes as Florence County and the state have seen a rise in the number of positive tests as the omicron variant makes its way around the world.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports that there have been over 1.1 million positive tests for COVID-19 since March 19, 2020.

It is not clear from the data how many people these positive tests include.