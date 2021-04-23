Florence Police to host drug take back stations Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Police Department Saturday will play host to a prescription drug take back event at two locations in town -- First Baptist Church on Irby Street and West Florence High School on Beltline Drive.

Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

"This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the event.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash -- both pose potential safety and health hazards.