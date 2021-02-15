Florence police want help finding missing man

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Police Department wants the public’s help in locating a missing person.
Shawn Patrick Dame was reported missing by his family in Massachusetts. He is believed to be in the Florence area and was last heard from on October of 2019.
Dame, 54, is approximately 5-foot-5 and weighs roughly 175 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.
