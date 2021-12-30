 Skip to main content
Florence Police working to make sure everyone gets home safe after ringing in the new year
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Police Department is working to make sure everyone gets home safe after they ring in the New Year. 

Capt. Mike Brandt, the department's public information officer, told the Morning News that the department will have a DUI saturation that night. 

"Many of our officers have the Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement training and are adept in detecting impairment," Brandt said. "We strongly encourage those celebrating the New Year plan ahead in the form of a designated driver or other responsible means to safely make it home." 

