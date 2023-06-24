FLORENCE, S.C. — Half a dozen protesters stood Friday at the corner of McQueen and Evans streets — by Florence's federal courthouse — to express their dissent in last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, the ruling that legalized abortion.

"We are standing in dissent of the decision that was made one year tomorrow, the Supreme Court overruled Roe v Wade which has put us back 50 years of women's productive rights," said Suzanne Larochelle who spoke for the protesters. "If women don't have autonomy over their health choices we are not equal citizens. We are here saying we dissent of the decision the Supreme Court made and we fear this is only the beginning."