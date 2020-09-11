Florence quietly marks 19th anniversary of 9-11 attacks

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence marked the 19th anniversary of the attacks of 9-11 on Friday with two small and brief ceremonies.
The first ceremony took place at 11:50 a.m. before the start of the YMCA golf tournament at Traces Golf Course in Florence.
The tournament was to raise funds for the YMCA's programs, one of which gives Purple Heart recipients free memberships.
"I want to thank all of you for your service," said retired Army Col. Barry Wingard, referring to military people and first responders who were playing in Friday's tournament.
When the four airplanes were hijacked and turned into weapons to attack the World Trade Center and Pentagon (one crashed in a Pennsylvania field when the passengers fought back), 2,977 people died in what was the worst terrorist attack ever, Wingard said.
The U.S. lost another 6,800 lives in the war on terror that followed, Wingard said.
First responders ran into the towers knowing the dangers and many who survived have come down with related illnesses so the toll from the attacks continues to climb, he said.
"It's important to remember these people on this day," Wingard said.
As society struggles with the pandemic and racial strife "lets remember there are heroes among us," Wingard said.
After Wingard spoke, a contingent of Shaw Air Force Base airmen carried and placed a wreath at the putting green where the ceremony took place.
After the ceremony at Traces, Wingard took the wreath and placed it at the 9-11 Memorial in the Florence Veterans Park.
