Florence receives $3 million grant to upgrade Oakland Ave. stormwater infrastructure

FLORENCE, S.C. – The road closed signs may not be appearing on Oakland Avenue in a few years.
The Florence City Council voted 7-0 Monday afternoon to approve an agreement accepting the grant from the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office for a project to help connect the Oakland Avenue and North Church Street areas to the city's stormwater infrastructure.
Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily said it was wonderful the city would be receiving a grant for the project that will hopefully help keep Oakland Avenue, an important thoroughfare, open during periods of heavy rain.
In 2012, the state installed some catch basins in the area when it upgraded the sidewalks but those catch basins don't connect to the city's infrastructure system because the project money ran out. Now, when there's a lot of rain that comes down quickly, there's nowhere for the water to go once the catch basin fills, the water backs up onto the street and creates standing water that closes the road.
By connecting the catch basins to the stormwater system, the water flows through piping most likely to Jefferies Creek, doesn't fill the catch basins and won't back up onto the road.
Oakland Avenue is one of two major roads connecting West Lucas/Church Street and north Florence to the city. The other is North Irby Street.
Councilman William Schofield asked Assistant City Manager Clint Moore if the project would be in addition to the Oakland Avenue project included in the $7 million stormwater improvements the City Council approved last summer.
Moore said the project approved last summer could possibly be included in the project but added that would be determined when the surveying begins and the city determines how much the grant project is going to cost.
If the project from last summer is included in the grant, it could free the $410,000 allocated for it to be used in other projects.
The grant is the third the city has received from the disaster recovery office for stormwater improvements. The city received a $4 million grant for stormwater infrastructure upgrades north of Timrod Park and a $250,000 grant to create a stormwater master plan last summer.