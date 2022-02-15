Florence receives $3 million grant to upgrade Oakland Ave. stormwater infrastructure

FLORENCE, S.C. – The road closed signs may not be appearing on Oakland Avenue in a few years.

The Florence City Council voted 7-0 Monday afternoon to approve an agreement accepting the grant from the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office for a project to help connect the Oakland Avenue and North Church Street areas to the city's stormwater infrastructure.

Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily said it was wonderful the city would be receiving a grant for the project that will hopefully help keep Oakland Avenue, an important thoroughfare, open during periods of heavy rain.

In 2012, the state installed some catch basins in the area when it upgraded the sidewalks but those catch basins don't connect to the city's infrastructure system because the project money ran out. Now, when there's a lot of rain that comes down quickly, there's nowhere for the water to go once the catch basin fills, the water backs up onto the street and creates standing water that closes the road.

By connecting the catch basins to the stormwater system, the water flows through piping most likely to Jefferies Creek, doesn't fill the catch basins and won't back up onto the road.