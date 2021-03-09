 Skip to main content
Florence receives $4 million storm water infrastructure improvement grant
Florence receives $4 million storm water infrastructure improvement grant

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Pee Dee governmental entities will receive nearly $7 million to improve their storm water infrastructure and drainage. 

The South Carolina Office of Resilience's Disaster Recovery Office announced Tuesday that its disaster recovery steering committee has awarded $4.05 million to the city of Florence and $2.85 million to Lake City to combat flooding. 

The committee also announced grants of $9.96 million to the city of Charleston, $4.98 million to Manning, $4.85 million to the city of Sumter, $2.48 million to Horry County and $939,529 to Georgetown County. 

It also approved funds for buyouts of repetitively flooded properties to Horry County ($13.12 million) and Cheraw ($1.75 million). 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

