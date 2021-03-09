Florence receives $4 million storm water infrastructure improvement grant

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Pee Dee governmental entities will receive nearly $7 million to improve their storm water infrastructure and drainage.

The South Carolina Office of Resilience's Disaster Recovery Office announced Tuesday that its disaster recovery steering committee has awarded $4.05 million to the city of Florence and $2.85 million to Lake City to combat flooding.

The committee also announced grants of $9.96 million to the city of Charleston, $4.98 million to Manning, $4.85 million to the city of Sumter, $2.48 million to Horry County and $939,529 to Georgetown County.

It also approved funds for buyouts of repetitively flooded properties to Horry County ($13.12 million) and Cheraw ($1.75 million).

