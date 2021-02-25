Florence receives highest Main Street America status

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's downtown is going Main Street.
The downtown development office announced Thursday afternoon that it had received accreditation status from Main Street America via Main Street South Carolina.
“Downtown Florence has successfully demonstrated their thoughtful, intentional approach to strengthening their community," said Jenny Boulware, Main Street South Carolina manager. "As an accredited Main Street America program Downtown Florence is being recognized for generating strong economic returns, preserving community character and celebrating local history. Main Street America Accredited communities are part of a powerful, impactful movement of asset-based, placemaking economic development.”
Hannah Davis, Florence downtown development manager, said the achievement was a team effort.
“We could not have accomplished this goal without the help our team, partners, investors, business owners, community leaders, citizens, volunteers, and comprehensive planning process," Davis said. "The Main Street Approach is a powerful holistic tool for transforming places, and this accomplishment isn’t just for downtown Florence — it’s for the whole city. The ripple effect generated from targeted investment in the downtown redevelopment district is felt community-wide, through industry moving in and creating jobs, expansion of our medical and education facilities, quality of life for our residents, and generation of tourism revenue from visitors. We look forward to continuing our momentum, expanding our footprint, and playing a part in moving Florence forward.”
Accreditation status is Main Street America's highest recognition. The status indicates that the city has "exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach."
The approach is a four part process involving economic vitality, design, promotion and organization.
The Main Street organizations determined that the city is building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and includes standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.
Since many of the downtown development initiatives began in 2010, every dollar of city investment has yielded a cumulative $7 return in private investment. In 2020, every dollar of city investment yielded $28 in private investment.