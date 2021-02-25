Florence receives highest Main Street America status

“Downtown Florence has successfully demonstrated their thoughtful, intentional approach to strengthening their community," said Jenny Boulware, Main Street South Carolina manager. "As an accredited Main Street America program Downtown Florence is being recognized for generating strong economic returns, preserving community character and celebrating local history. Main Street America Accredited communities are part of a powerful, impactful movement of asset-based, placemaking economic development.”

“We could not have accomplished this goal without the help our team, partners, investors, business owners, community leaders, citizens, volunteers, and comprehensive planning process," Davis said. "The Main Street Approach is a powerful holistic tool for transforming places, and this accomplishment isn’t just for downtown Florence — it’s for the whole city. The ripple effect generated from targeted investment in the downtown redevelopment district is felt community-wide, through industry moving in and creating jobs, expansion of our medical and education facilities, quality of life for our residents, and generation of tourism revenue from visitors. We look forward to continuing our momentum, expanding our footprint, and playing a part in moving Florence forward.”